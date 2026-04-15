Chennai Super Kings' Resurgence: Insights from R Ashwin and Dale Steyn

Former India cricketer R Ashwin comments on the Chennai Super Kings' recent success, noting it could alleviate pressures on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the opener faces ongoing batting challenges. Ashwin recommends Gaikwad adjust his technique early in matches.

The team achieved consecutive victories after suffering losses in their initial three games this season, securing wins over the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Ashwin emphasizes the necessity for consistent intent in T20 matches.

Meanwhile, former South African fast-bowler Dale Steyn highlights Sanju Samson's century against the Delhi Capitals as pivotal in rallying team spirit and aiding the Chennai Super Kings' resurgence. Steyn underscores the difficulty of securing wins in IPL matches and the substantial confidence boost from recent victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)