Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-It's time for Chelsea to win a final at Wembley, says Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has called on his team mates to snap their losing streak in cup finals at Wembley Stadium and avenge their League Cup final loss to Liverpool when the two teams meet again in the FA Cup showpiece next month. Mount scored the second goal in Chelsea's hard-earned 2-0 victory over Palace at Wembley on Sunday to send them to their third straight FA Cup final.

Tennis-Tsitsipas seeks to mix things up on different surfaces

Stefanos Tsitsipas knows his claycourt game is in good shape after he successfully defended his title at Monte Carlo on Sunday but he recognises that he needs to vary his approach to improve on other surfaces. Tsitsipas won his second straight crown in Monaco with a 6-3 7-6(3) victory over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for his first title of the 2022 season.

Soccer-Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek scored his fifth league goal of the season to cancel out Burnley forward Wout Weghorst's first-half strike and snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw against their managerless opponents at the London Stadium on Sunday. Soucek pounced to level the scores after a curling free kick by Manuel Lanzini glanced off Weghorst and into his path in the 74th minute to deny Burnley caretaker Mike Jackson a first win after they sacked long-serving boss Sean Dyche on Friday.

Soccer-Premier League weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

RONALDO DOES IT AGAIN

Soccer-Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point cushion at the summit of the standings with a solid 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, taking them within touching distance of a 10th straight league crown. With only four games left, the Bavarians rebounded after their shock Champions League exit and regained their lead over second-placed Borussia Dormund, against whom they can win the title in next weekend's Der Klassiker in Munich.

Tennis-Tsitsipas battles past Davidovich Fokina to win Monte Carlo title

Stefanos Tsitsipas captured back-to-back crowns at the Monte Carlo Masters with a workmanlike 6-3 7-6(3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, claiming his first title of the 2022 season. The Greek world number five Tsitsipas' second Masters 1000 title comes at the perfect time for the 23-year-old, who is hoping to improve on his runner-up finish at last year's French Open and claim a maiden Grand Slam title this year.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah clocks fastest women's 100m of 2022 in California

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 metres in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday. The Jamaican won her semi-final in what was her first outdoor 100m of the season. She opted not to run the final, with no reason given for her decision.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Palace 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea reached their third straight FA Cup final with a hard-earned 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to set up a showdown with quadruple-chasing Liverpool. Second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount fired Thomas Tuchel's side to victory in the semi-final and secured a place in the May 14 showpiece match versus Liverpool, who beat Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday.

Cycling-Van Baarle goes from zero to hero to win fastest Paris-Roubaix for Ineos Grenadiers

Six months after finishing the Queen of the Classics outside the time limit, Dylan van Baarle won the Paris-Roubaix Monument on Sunday to give the Ineos Grenadiers team their most prestigious victory in a one-day race. The 29-year-old Dutchman, who was second in the Tour of Flanders two weeks ago, went solo 19km from the finish line on a key cobbled sector to prevail at a record average speed of 45.79kph.

Soccer-Newcastle's Guimaraes fires last-gasp winner against Leicester

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a glorious stoppage-time winner with the first headed goal of his career as the hosts beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take another vital step towards preserving their Premier League status. Guimaraes struck twice to secure the victory that moved Newcastle up to 14th place on 37 points, 12 above Burnley in 18th spot having played a game more, with Leicester now just three points ahead of the Magpies in ninth.

