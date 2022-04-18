Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground. No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said. United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:22 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt
Bruno Fernandes Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground. No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday. United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022