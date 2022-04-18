Left Menu

Rashid, Joshi among top names for Delhi-NCR Open Golf C'ship

Former Asian Tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi will headline a stellar field when the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2022 gets underway at the Noida Golf Course here on Tuesday.The fourth edition of the tournament will be jointly staged by the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India PGTI and Prometheus School, Noida.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:40 IST
Rashid, Joshi among top names for Delhi-NCR Open Golf C'ship
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Former Asian Tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi will headline a stellar field when the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2022 gets underway at the Noida Golf Course here on Tuesday.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be jointly staged by the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Prometheus School, Noida. The tournament, the ninth event of the 2022 TATA Steel PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 23. The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Tokyo Olympian and defending champion Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (Ranked No. 2 on the PGTI Order of Merit), two-time winner on Asian Tour winner Rashid and Panasonic winner Joshi, as well as former champion Honey Baisoya.

The other prominent names include Asian Tour regular Aman Raj, Karandeep Kochhar, Manu Gandas and Abhijit Singh Chadha.

The other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan, Kartik Sharma, Sachin Baisoya and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar as well as Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

''We're excited to stage the fourth edition of the Prometheus School presents Delhi-NCR Open, an event which has emerged as one of the mainstays on the TATA Steel PGTI in recent years,'' Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said in a release.

''The depth in the field at the tournament provides a perfect setting for the culmination of a strong first half of the 2022 PGTI season which has witnessed nine back-to-back events.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022