Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt
PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:46 IST
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday.
Nobody involved in the incident has sustained serious injuries, Britain's PA news agency reported.
United expected the 27-year-old Fernandes to be training later ahead of the team's match at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday. AP BS BS
