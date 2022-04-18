Left Menu

Dinesh Karthik becomes second wicketkeeper to complete 150 dismissals in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik became only the second wicketkeeper after Chennai Super Kings' batter MS Dhoni to complete 150 catches in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:43 IST
Dinesh Karthik becomes second wicketkeeper to complete 150 dismissals in IPL
Dinesh Karthik (Photo/IPL/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik became only the second wicketkeeper after Chennai Super Kings' batter MS Dhoni to complete 150 catches in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Karthik achieved the 150-catch landmark as a wicket-keeper when he took a sharp catch off the bowling of seamer Josh Hazlewood to dismiss Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell.

After the former CSK skipper MS Dhoni (164), the RCB star is overall only the second wicket-keeper to grab 150 dismissal feast in IPL history. In the match against DC on Saturday, Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. Royal Challengers Bangalore later defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.

RCB registered their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While Delhi lost their third game in five matches. So far, Karthik has played 219 IPL matches, representing the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI), PBKS, RCB (in 2015), KKR, Gujarat Lions (GL) and the Delhi Daredevils (DD) who are now known as Delhi Capitals (DC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

