Cricket-Australian all-rounder Marsh in hospital with COVID

Those fixtures could be in jeopardy in any case as the IPL has strict rules governing COVID cases after last year's edition was suspended midway through the tournament by a string of outbreaks of the virus in team camps.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 06:08 IST
Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh has been admitted to hospital in India after testing positive for COVID-19, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team the Delhi Capitals said. Marsh, who has played 32 tests for his country, was one of a "few" people in the team's "bio bubble" to test positive but the rest were asymptomatic, Delhi Capitals said.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition," the team said in a statement on Twitter. "All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

Marsh will need to isolate for at least a week so will miss at least the games against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday and Saturday's clash with the Rajasthan Royals. Those fixtures could be in jeopardy in any case as the IPL has strict rules governing COVID cases after last year's edition was suspended midway through the tournament by a string of outbreaks of the virus in team camps.

