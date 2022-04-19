Left Menu

Kickstart FC to face Sirvodem SC in next IWL clash

After the comfortable victory in their first match of the fifth edition of the Indian Women's League, Kickstart FC will start as favourites while facing Sirvodem Sports Club on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:32 IST
Kickstart FC to face Sirvodem SC in next IWL clash
Team Kickstart FC (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the comfortable victory in their first match of the fifth edition of the Indian Women's League, Kickstart FC will start as favourites while facing Sirvodem Sports Club on Wednesday. Sirvodem SC on the other hand will eye redemption after their defeat against Arrows in their opening match.

Speaking on the upcoming fixtures Sirvodem head coach Chitra Gangadhar said in a statement, "We will focus on enhancing our performance in the next match. As most of our girls are young and first-timers to high-intensity tournaments at this level. This tournament is an opportunity for our players to test their abilities." Quizzed about her take ahead of the next match, the gaffer said, "We face a strong opponent and are looking for good exposure and experience for our players who are ready to give their 100 per cent on the pitch."

Chitra also highlighted the importance of improving mental health of her players. "We are focusing on improving mental strength of our players. That will help them handle these kinds of challenges. We are also trying to improve our teamwork and are looking forward to playing as per the tactical plan," she said. Kickstart clinched a comfortable 3-1 win against PIFA in the first match. Despite the positive start, Kickstart head coach Amrutha Aravind is not willing to consider themselves a favourite. Rather she intends to work more on her team's weaknesses.

She said, "After the first match we have recognised our weaker zones and we are working on them." She believes, "In the first match, we were lacking combination play between our stoppers and midfielders while defending. We need to work on that in order to gather positive results." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022