Soccer-Fulham seal Premier League promotion with win over Preston

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 02:11 IST
Fulham achieved promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday with a 3-0 home win over Preston North End which guaranteed the London side a top-two finish in the second-tier Championship. League leaders Fulham -- who were relegated from the top flight last year -- now have 86 points from 42 games.

Promotion is worth up to $240 million, according to last year's Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

