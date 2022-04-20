Left Menu

Baseball-Padres to wear Motorola jersey patch next season in MLB first

The National Basketball Association has allowed sponsored jersey patches for several years and the National Hockey League is reportedly poised to follow suit next season. The National Football League has yet to open the door to sponsors being displayed on helmets or uniforms.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 02:36 IST
Baseball-Padres to wear Motorola jersey patch next season in MLB first
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The San Diego Padres on Tuesday said their players will wear a patch advertising Motorola on their jerseys starting next season, making them the first of Major League Baseball's 30 teams to announce such a move. The large 4-by-4-inch patch features the telecommunications company's "batwing" logo, which will be woven into the shoulder of the uniforms.

The move comes after MLB agreed to allow sponsored patches next year and helmet decals as soon as this year's postseason, Forbes reported earlier this month. The National Basketball Association has allowed sponsored jersey patches for several years and the National Hockey League is reportedly poised to follow suit next season.

The National Football League has yet to open the door to sponsors being displayed on helmets or uniforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
3
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022