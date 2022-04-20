Baseball-Padres to wear Motorola jersey patch next season in MLB first

The San Diego Padres on Tuesday said their players will wear a patch advertising Motorola on their jerseys starting next season, making them the first of Major League Baseball's 30 teams to announce such a move. The large 4-by-4-inch patch features the telecommunications company's "batwing" logo, which will be woven into the shoulder of the uniforms.

The move comes after MLB agreed to allow sponsored patches next year and helmet decals as soon as this year's postseason, Forbes reported earlier this month. The National Basketball Association has allowed sponsored jersey patches for several years and the National Hockey League is reportedly poised to follow suit next season.

The National Football League has yet to open the door to sponsors being displayed on helmets or uniforms.

