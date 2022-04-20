IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul fined for Code of Conduct breach

Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. According to an official statement from IPL, Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Apart from him, Lucknow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct. He also admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," stated the official statement.

Talking about the match, Faf du Plessis's 96-run knock and Josh Hazlewood's four-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. Lucknow will be going up against Mumbai Indians for their next IPL 2022 clash on Sunday, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

