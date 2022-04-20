IPL 2022: RCB's Hazelwood feels du Plessis has 'relaxed approach' to keep things simple

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazelwood said on Friday that captain Faf Du Plessis has a relaxed approach to keeping things simple and clear and he backs the bowling attack of his team well. Pacer's fiery spell of 4/25 along with captain Plessis' superb 96 off 64 deliveries helped Royal Challengers Bangalore gain an 18-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

"As a captain, Faf has been awesome. He has a really nice, relaxed approach to keeping things simple and clear. He backs the bowling attack. It is a senior bowling attack. Whenever we are under a bit of stress, he is there," said the pacer in a post-match discussion with explosive batter Glenn Maxwell. Questioned on his approach to powerplay batting in match against LSG by the fellow Australian, Maxwell said that he was trying to be 'ultra-positive' when Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan were bowling with a decent pace.

During the discussion, Hazelwood admitted that it felt good scalping four wickets in the match and ranked his dismissal of Marcus Stoinis as a favourite of his. On his approach for the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the pacer said, "Everyone is bowling and playing at the same wicket. Do your best."

Coming to the match, put to bat first by LSG, RCB posted 181/6 in their 20 overs, largely powered by Plessis's brilliant 96, well supported by brief but impactful innings from Shahbaz Ahmed (26) and Maxwell (23). For LSG, solid knocks from Krunal Pandya (42), KL Rahul (30), and Marcus Stoinis (24) kept the scoreboard ticking and hopes alive amid the consistent falling of wickets, but Hazelwood had the last laugh with his 4/25, who with Harshal Patel (2/47) ensured that the Giants fell 18-runs short of their fifth run in the tournament. RCB are at the second spot in the points table with 10 points and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23. On the other hand, LSG is at the fourth spot in the table and will take on Mumbai Indians on April 24. (ANI)

