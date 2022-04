Namdhari, SAI, Army Boys score big wins in junior hockey

Namdhari XI, SAI-Academy and Army Boys Sports Company registered emphatic wins over their respective rivals on the opening day of the second Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship here on Wednesday. In Pool C, Namdhari XI thrashed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 12-1 in the opening match of the day, while in the second match, SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 4-1.

In Pool G matches, SAI-Academy hammered Malwa Hockey Academy, Humangarh 18-2, while Army Boys Sports Company thrashed Hubli Hockey Academy 19-0.

In the final two games of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur beat Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 10-0, while Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 2-0 in Pool H.

