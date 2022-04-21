Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
* Southampton have won three of the nine Premier League meetings between the two teams (D5 L1). * The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 34th round of the Premier League from April 23-25 (all times in GMT): Saturday, April 23
Arsenal v Manchester United (1130) * Manchester United have lost their last three away games in the Premier League.
* Arsenal have won three of their last six league games against United (D2 L1). * United have not won at the Emirates Stadium since January 2019 when the teams met in the FA Cup, with the visitors claiming a 3-1 victory.
Leicester City v Aston Villa (1400) * Leicester have won three of their last five home games against Aston Villa (D1 L1) in all competitions.
* Aston Villa have lost their last four league games in a row. * Leicester have won their last three home league games by a single-goal margin.
Manchester City v Watford (1400) * Manchester City have yet to lose to Watford in the Premier League, having won 11 of the 13 meetings between the clubs.
* Four of Watford's six wins this season in the Premier League have come from away games. * Watford have failed to score in five of their last seven away league games.
Norwich City v Newcastle United (1400) * Bottom side Norwich have won only one of their last nine league games.
* Newcastle last beat Norwich in the Premier League in October 2015, claiming a 6-2 victory at home. * Newcastle have lost their last three away league games.
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) * The two teams have met only once in the Premier League, with Tottenham winning 2-0 in December.
* Brentford have won five of their last six games in the Premier League. * Spurs have won four of their last six away league games (L2).
Sunday, April 24 Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300)
* Burnley have won only one of their nine Premier League games (D4 L5). * Wolves and Burnley played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
* Wolves last won against Burnley in September 2018, claiming a 1-0 victory in the Premier League. Chelsea v West Ham United (1300)
* Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Premier League games but have conceded four in each of their last two home games. * West Ham are winless in their last five away games in the league (D1 L4).
* West Ham forward Michail Antonio has not scored in the league since their 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on New Year's Day - a run of 12 games. Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (1300)
* Brighton are winless in their last seven home Premier League games (D3 L4) and have not scored in the last five. * Southampton have won three of the nine Premier League meetings between the two teams (D5 L1).
* The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw. Liverpool v Everton (1530)
* Liverpool have won their last 11 home Premier League games and kept a clean sheet in nine of them. * Everton have lost their last six away games in the league.
* Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah leads the league's goalscoring charts with 22 goals, five ahead of Tottenham's Son Heung-min. Monday, April 25
Crystal Palace v Leeds United (1900) * Crystal Palace have won only one of their last six home Premier League games.
* Leeds have conceded the most number of goals this season (68). * Only one Premier League meeting between the two teams has ended in a draw. Palace have won three times while Leeds have won five, including a 1-0 victory earlier this season in November.
