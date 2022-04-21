Left Menu

India's Jehan Daruvala eyes third straight podium at Imola

Indian Formula 2 racer Jehan Daruvala is heading to Imola this weekend eyeing his third podium finish from as many rounds in what will be a home event for his Italian team Prema.The Red Bull-backed racer, who has scored three wins and nine podiums in Formula 2, opened this season with a second-place finish in Bahrain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:43 IST
India's Jehan Daruvala eyes third straight podium at Imola
Jehan Daruvala Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Formula 2 racer Jehan Daruvala is heading to Imola this weekend eyeing his third podium finish from as many rounds in what will be a home event for his Italian team Prema.

The Red Bull-backed racer, who has scored three wins and nine podiums in Formula 2, opened this season with a second-place finish in Bahrain. He followed that up with a tenacious drive from 14th to third a week later in Jeddah.

Jehan said, ''The track oozes history and tradition and, at the same time, is a real drivers' circuit that should be thrilling to race on. It's a new track for us in Formula 2 and I have been hard at work on the simulator getting to grips with it.'' ''It would be amazing to carry the momentum from our podiums in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia into Imola, all the more so as it's a home event for Prema. So, it's going to be a full push this weekend.'' Jehan has prepared for the round with an intense three-day test session at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

This weekend marks the start of the championship's European season and Jehan will be hunting for another good result straight up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022