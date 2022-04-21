Left Menu

Coppa Italia: Juventus down Fiorentina to set final clash against Inter Milan

Juvetus' slender one-goal advantage from the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg was expertly defended against Fiorentina in the second leg on Wednesday.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:50 IST
Coppa Italia: Juventus down Fiorentina to set final clash against Inter Milan
Juventus vs Fiorentina (Photo: Twitter/Juventus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juvetus' slender one-goal advantage from the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg was expertly defended against Fiorentina in the second leg on Wednesday. The Bianconeri added two goals on the night to win 3-0 on aggregate. Federico Bernardeschi just after 30 minutes in the first half, and Danilo in second-half stoppages were the scorers in a match whose outcome was never at risk.

Juventus will now clash in the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan in Rome on May 11. With this win, Juventus have reached their 21st Coppa Italia Final at least five more than any other side in the competition.

With the 2-0 second-leg victory, Juventus made it three wins out of three against Fiorentina in a single season for the first time ever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022