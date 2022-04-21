Left Menu

Soccer-Nabbout on target as Melbourne City maintain unbeaten start

Melbourne City continued their unbeaten start to their first-ever Asian Champions League campaign on Thursday with a 2-1 win over South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons to move level on points with BG Pathum United in Group G. Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson saw his 12th minute opener in Pathum Thani Stadium cancelled out by Lee Kyu-hyuk, but Andrew Nabbout restored Melbourne's lead in the 22nd minute to give Patrick Kisnorbo's all three points.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:26 IST
Soccer-Nabbout on target as Melbourne City maintain unbeaten start
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne City continued their unbeaten start to their first-ever Asian Champions League campaign on Thursday with a 2-1 win over South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons to move level on points with BG Pathum United in Group G.

Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson saw his 12th minute opener in Pathum Thani Stadium cancelled out by Lee Kyu-hyuk, but Andrew Nabbout restored Melbourne's lead in the 22nd minute to give Patrick Kisnorbo's all three points. The result means City are level on seven points with BG Pathum United at the halfway point in the group phase following their 5-0 thumping of United City from the Philippines.

Jenkinson put City in front with a low drive that beat Kim Da-sol but Lee Kyu-hyuk's deflected effort found a way past Tom Glover at the other end to level the score. Nabbout restored the lead for the A-League champions when he bulldozed his way through three defenders after cutting in from the right before converting.

BG Pathum United side scored four times in the final 15 minutes of their meeting with United City to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Kanokpon Buspakom's near-post strike gave Makoto Teguramori's side the lead three minutes before the break but it took a late surge from the Thais to put the result beyond doubt.

The winners of the five groups in east Asia advance to the knockout rounds, where they will be joined by the three runners-up with the best records. Former champions Ulsan Hyundai beat Guangzhou FC 3-0 in Group I, with Mark Koszta's free kick giving Hong Myung-bo's side a 28th minute lead.

Park Chu-young's volley and a close range effort from Yun Il-lok earned Ulsan their first win of the group phase. Ulsan, however, trail group leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim by three points after the Malaysian champions drew 0-0 with Japan's Kawasaki Frontale. Kawasaki are second with five points.

In Group F, South Korea's Daegu FC handed two-time champions Urawa Red Diamonds a 1-0 defeat to move into first place in the standings. Brazilian Zeca scored with a downward header to move Daegu level on points with Urawa but ahead of the Japanese side by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

Lion City Sailors from Singapore are in third on four points after they were held to a 0-0 draw by China's Shandong Taishan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022