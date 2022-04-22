RR post 222 for 2 against DC

Rajasthan Royals posted an imposing 222 for two against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Opener Jos Buttler continued his menacing form as he top-scored for RR with a magnificent 116 off 65 balls while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 54 and 46 not out respectively. For DC, Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 222 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 1/47, Mustafizur Rahman 1/43).

