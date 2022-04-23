Left Menu

Rugby-Former Bok flanker Wannenburg killed in car accident in US

He died when a 16-year-old driver led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection, according to local media. His wife and two children were in the vehicle with him but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:37 IST
Rugby-Former Bok flanker Wannenburg killed in car accident in US
Representative Image

Former Springbok loose-forward Pedrie Wannenburg has been killed in a car accident in Texas, his former South African franchise the Bulls said on Saturday. Wannenburg, 41, played 20 times for the Boks between 2002 and 2007, and was close to being selected for the World Cup-winning squad in France.

He also turned out for Irish side Ulster and French club Castres before settling in the United States in 2016. He died when a 16-year-old driver led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg's car at an intersection, according to local media.

His wife and two children were in the vehicle with him but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The flanker was the first to play 100 matches for the Bulls in Super Rugby and won three titles with the Pretoria-based side in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022