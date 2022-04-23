Left Menu

World Cup: India compound men's team bag gold

PTI | Antalya | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:30 IST
World Cup: India compound men's team bag gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini downed France by one-point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday.

India, however, lost out on a second medal after compound mixed pair of Verma and Muskan Kirar went down 156-157 to Croatia in the bronze medal playoff.

In the compound men's team final, the Indian trio started off with a one-point deficit, losing the first end 56-57 to their French rivals of Jean Philippe Boulch, Quentin Baraer and Adrien Gontier.

India slowly improved on their first-end score by one-point but the French team had a near perfect set of 59/60 comprising three four 10s, including arrows closer to the centre (X) to extend their lead (113-116).

Trailing by three points, Indians showed amazing resilience to drill in a perfect end of 60/60 with two Xs to win the third set 60-58, and curtail the deficit by one-point (173-174).

There was no stopping the Indian trio there after as they shot a 59 in the fourth end, with the under-pressure Frenchmen managing 57 to go down by one-point.

On Sunday, India's recurve mixed team pair of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor will be vying for a second gold after having defeated Spain in the semi-final 5-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022