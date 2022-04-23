The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai.

*Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BAD-IND-TREESA-INTERVIEW Want to win medals at CWG, crack world's top 10 & qualify for 2024 Olympics: Treesa Jolly By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's dream run continued with the young duo making it to the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Uber Cup following its stellar display at the recently-concluded selection trials.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GT-KKR-LD INNINGS KKR restrict GT to 156 for 9 despite Hardik's 67 Navi Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Captain Hardik Pandya's third fifty of the season was the lone saving grace in Gujarat Titans' underwhelming batting show as they scored a below-par 156 for 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-IND-RAVI Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Apr 23 (PTI) Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched his third straight Asian Championship gold medal with a dominating performance in the 57kg category, winning the title clash by technical superiority against Kazakhstan's Rakhat Kalzhan, here on Saturday.

SPO-ARCHERY-WC-LD IND World Cup: India compound men's team bag gold Antalya, Apr 23 (PTI) Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini downed France by one-point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-LD FINES No ball controversy: Pant, Thakur handed heavy fines, Amre suspended for one match Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Captain Rishabh Pant was on Saturday fined 100 per cent of his match fee, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals' 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-LSG-PREVIEW IPL 2022: Struggling MI take on LSG, aiming to arrest slide Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-WATSON DC doesn't stand for what happened, have to accept umpire's decision: Shane Watson Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Capitals doesn't stand for what happened in the last over against Rajasthan Royals, asserted assistant coach Shane Watson, adding that the players have to accept umpire's decision and it is completely ''unacceptable'' for someone to enter the field of play.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-MUMBAI Mumbai City suffer 0-6 loss to Al Shabab, crash out of AFC Champions League Riyadh, Apr 23 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC were eliminated from the AFC Champions League after suffering a 0-6 drubbing at the hands of Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a group B match here.

SPO-ASIAD-ESPORTS-IND-TEAM Charanjot Singh, Mayank Prajapati to represent India in Asian Games Esports events New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Charanjot Singh and Mayank Prajapati on Saturday booked their berths for the upcoming Asian Games in Esports after winning their respective events in the National Championships.

SPO-CRI-PAK-ABID Abid Ali cleared to resume international career four months after heart attack Karachi, Apr 23 (PTI) Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been given the green light to resume his international career, four months after suffering a heart attack.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAVASKAR-HARDIK Hardik's thinking cap is on, it has raised his game, says Gavaskar Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Hardik Pandya has his ''thinking cap on'' this season, according to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who feels the Gujarat Titans skipper is batting with discipline and making good use of field restrictions, which has raised his game.

