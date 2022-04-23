Left Menu

IPL 2022: Kohli shows lightning-quick reflexes to outsmart Du Plessis in 'speed test'

Royal Challengers Bangalore are, undoubtedly, having a good season so far in the 2022 Indian Premier League, placed at the fourth position on the points table with five wins from eight matches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:48 IST
IPL 2022: Kohli shows lightning-quick reflexes to outsmart Du Plessis in 'speed test'
RCB batter Virat Kohli (Photo: Twitter/Virat Kohli). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore are, undoubtedly, having a good season so far in the 2022 Indian Premier League, placed at the fourth position on the points table with five wins from eight matches. With the team doing exceedingly well, RCB players were seen spending moments off the field in a team bonding exercise video.

The video featured several RCB players, including skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror and David Willey, as they performed a speed test by playing their own version of the viral trend, head, shoulder, knees and shoes. And, surely, the cricketers were seen having an absolute fun time during the activity that tested their skills such as reflexes, speed and hand-eye coordination.

The batting icon and former RCB captain Kohli is known to be one of the fittest sportspersons in the world and at 33, he acquires high fitness standards that other athletes dream to achieve. In the video posted by Puma, Kohli displayed lightning-fast reflexes and speed that astonished his RCB teammates as well as the fans. He outperformed Du Plessis and speedster Siraj with his unmatched swift movements.

After losing their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, RCB will be next up against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022