Soccer-Scholes says Lingard called Man United's dressing room "a disaster"

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 10:54 IST
Paul Scholes Image Credit: Twitter (@TheNemanjaVidic)

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said Jesse Lingard described the Old Trafford club's dressing room as "a disaster". United's bid of finishing in the Premier League's top four suffered a blow after they lost 3-1 away to Arsenal on Saturday, with the team slipping to the sixth spot in the standings on 54 points, six points outside the top four with four games left.

"It is an absolute mess. It is a disaster of a dressing room," Scholes, who helped United win 11 league titles and two Champions League trophies, told DAZN. "I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster."

Lingard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, said he did not see a problem with the atmosphere in the dressing room.

"I don't know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard if you have this information," Rangnick told reporters after Saturday's defeat. "Obviously after games like today or the games at Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room for sure. This is normal.

"I think the whole group, they get on reasonable with each other. I'm not daring to say they get on well with each other but I don't see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room."

