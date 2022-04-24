Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP, Ferrari flatter

Max Verstappen took a dominant Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez to claim a one-two finish for Red Bull Racing on Sunday in Imola. Championship leader Charles Leclerc finished in sixth place following a late-race spin and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz retired from the race after a first-lap collision. Lando Norris took the final podium position for McLaren.

Starting from pole position, Verstappen delivered a flawless performance to claim the second grand chelem of his career with pole position, fastest lap and race victory after leading every lap of the factory. In addition, the world champion claimed victory in Saturday's Sprint to ensure he left Imola with a maximum weekend haul of 34 points. Mercedes' George Russell enjoyed a brilliant start and was up seven places to P4 as the chequered flag loomed, holding off Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas by under a second despite a late duel with the driver he replaced at the Silver Arrows.

Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh for AlphaTauri, passing Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel (P8) late on - while Leclerc finished ahead of the pair with his late rescue effort. Haas's Kevin Magnussen ran as high as P5 thanks to another blistering start but fell back down the order to ninth. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10, a double-points haul for the team that entered Imola on zero. (ANI)

