Soccer-St Etienne face at least one home game behind closed doors after crowd trouble

St Etienne will play at least their next Ligue 1 home game behind closed doors after their last match was interrupted because of fireworks lit in the stands of the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, the French League said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

St Etienne will play at least their next Ligue 1 home game behind closed doors after their last match was interrupted because of fireworks lit in the stands of the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, the French League said on Monday. The LFP ruled that St Etienne home games would be played without spectators until its final ruling on May 18, four days after the club's next home match.

The St Etienne v Monaco game was stopped for almost half an hour amid the crowd trouble on Saturday before Monaco wrapped up a 4-1 win. Les Verts are battling against relegation, lying 18th in the standings as they occupy the playoff relegation spot.

They next travel to third-placed Stade Rennais and Nice before hosting Stade de Reims on May 14.

