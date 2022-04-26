IPL 2022: PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal hails Arshdeep, Rabada after win over CSK

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal, after the win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday, hailed the star pacer duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. Rabada and Arshdeep scalped two and one wickets respectively as PBKS won against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs at Wankhede Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal in the post-match presentation said: "We would like to win a few tosses, we have just won one. I thought Arsh bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us." "As a team we have to think about being smart. You want your opposition to play towards the longer side as much as they can. As a batter even if you mishit the balls, you'll get the result against the shorter boundary. Those moments get the better out of you. It is important to carry the momentum. We have won one, but we need to win two or three on the bounce," he added.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs. In his 200th IPL game, Shikhar Dhawan blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88*(59) before PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet another last-over finish. When the equation was down to 47 runs from 24 deliveries. Rabada cleaned up the stumps of Ambati Rayudu in the 18th over to pull back the momentum. Arshdeep Singh conceded only 8 runs in the penultimate over and CSK required 27 off 6 deliveries.

MS Dhoni smacked a six on the first delivery but PBKS won the game in the end by 11 runs after Dhoni was caught in the deep. (ANI)

