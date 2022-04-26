No time to dwell on past: Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell

As the Delhi Capitals gear up for their next game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders, power-hitter Rovman Powell took a moment to reflect on the much-talked no-ball saga, which unfolded during Delhi Capitals' previous match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Powell, who smashed three sixes in the first three balls of the dramatic final over, said the team doesn't have time to dwell on the past.

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell on the past. You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past," said the West Indian. "To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire's decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on," he added.

Powell said his form in the previous game has added to his confidence. "It felt good. I've been searching for that for the last few games, and it's finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It's for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition."

Speaking about Delhi Capital's upcoming matches, the 28-year-old batter said some important games were coming up. "We are seventh in the table and that is a good place to be at this point of the competition. It's for us now to continue to climb the ladder and hopefully will reach our goal, which is the top four. Once we qualify for the top four, then we have a shot at winning the 2022 IPL."

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

