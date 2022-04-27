Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:54 IST
SRH post 195 for 6 against GT
Sent in to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 195 for six in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with a 42-ball 65 while Aiden Markram contributed 56 off 40 balls.

Shashank Singh played a stunning cameo of 25 not out off just six balls towards the end to take SRH past 190.

For the Titans, Mohammed Shami took three wickets for 39 runs while Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal got one apiece. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 195/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39).

