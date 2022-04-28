Students of Jain University hold cultural program to entertain KIUG 2021 athletes

Amid the action-packed Khelo India University Games 2021, the students of Jain University, the hosts of the event, are holding a cultural program from April 25 to May 2 to entertain the athletes taking part in the sporting event. On a large ground on the Jain University campus, the organizers of the cultural program have constructed a massive stage on which dance, music, and fashion among others will be performed during the course of the eight-day event. The Cultural Program, which is open to all (athletes, family, volunteers etc.) present at the Khelo India University Games 2021, also has numerous stalls with interesting commodities such as Cauvery Handicrafts, Jute Bags and Natural Soaps among others on offer.

The organizers of the Khelo India University Games 2021 have also ensured that there is a robust security system in place ensuring that all persons feel safe on the campus, while the sporting and cultural events take place throughout the day. Speaking about how the performers have been selected for the event, Nikita Sil, overall cultural coordinator and also a student from the Jain University said, "All the colleges at Jain University have their own professional teams for dance, music and fashion. So each of the colleges has sent their teams for each of the art forms being performed in the cultural event. There are six campuses in the University and every campus is putting up four-five performances totally."

A volleyball player from Punjabi University - Vanshika Verma thoroughly enjoyed the Cultural Program after facing a tough loss, "We had a lot of fun in the cultural event. We enjoyed it a lot. All the stress was gone by the end of the event. We went there after we went down in the Quarter-Finals, so it was a good way to unwind after a loss. We danced to Bollywood and Punjabi songs." Ezhilmathi DP, who is part of the SRM University, which won the Gold in the volleyball competition, said, "We went to the cultural event after our Semi-Final match. We danced at the venue and also enjoyed the performances and the music played at the event. We were a little nervous about our Final even though we had just won the Semi-Final, so it was good for the team to get to a cultural event and have some fun."

All the personnel involved in the Khelo India University Games 2021 are in for a treat in the next few days as they will get an opportunity to witness a variety of shows including but not withstanding Ekyam Dance, Stand Up Comedy, Contemporary Dance, Kathak and Free Style Dance. (ANI)