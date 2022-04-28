RF Development League: Kerala defeat Jamshedpur to register their fourth successive win

Kerala Blasters FC juggernaut rolled on unabated as they recorded their fourth successive victory with a 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in a fourth-round Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) match here at the Benaulim Ground on Wednesday. In front of a good turnout despite the searing heat, Nihal Sudeesh (27th, 84th) scored a brace on either side of halftime to help Kerala maintain their 100 per cent record and also a fourth clean sheet in as many matches.

It was supposed to be a contest where two evenly matched teams would fight for bragging rights. Jamshedpur, coming on the back of a 5-1 rout of FC Goa fancied their chances against a Kerala side who have looked the part. But at the end of ninety minutes, head coach Tomasz Tchorz's tactical nous paid off as he not only managed to bottle Jamshedpur's attack but also counter their physical threat.

Kerala had the players to execute their coach's plan too, and in the 27th minute that came to light when a good move saw Sreekuttan M S. cut back for Nihal who slammed home from close range, catching the Jamshedpur defence napping. The brilliant Ayush Adhikari saw his free-kick spilled by Vishal Yadav in the Jamshedpur goal, three minutes into the second half as Vincy Barretto, in the middle of another superb outing, forced Yadav into a fine stop as Kerala upped the ante in the second period after dictating the pace of the game in the first.

Finally, the boys in yellow doubled their tally. Barretto found Nihal with a jinking run into the box and then a cute pull-back while off balance. Seeing the keeper out of his line, Nihal slotted the ball into an empty net as he and Kerala capped off another good day in office. Kerala now have 12 points from four outings, while Jamshedpur remain on seven from four games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)