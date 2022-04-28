RF Development League: RFYC-Chennaiyin FC's clash ends in goalless draw

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) and Chennaiyin FC played a goalless draw in a fourth-round Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) match here at the Nagoa Ground on Wednesday. RF Young Champs and Chennaiyin FC tried hard to break the deadlock but both lacked teeth upfront.

In the first half, Chennaiyin created a few early openings but none a clear-cut chance to cause RF Young Champs goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar any trouble. Ranit was brilliant under the bar, making some outstanding saves. For the Marina Machans, Sufiyan Shaikh got on the end of a few chances, dragging wide from close on a couple of occasions after some good work in the final third by Suhail Pasha and Johnson Joseph, both back in the starting XI.

Currently, RFYC stand at the fourth position with a total of four points while Chennaiyin FC is at the seventh spot with two points. (ANI)

