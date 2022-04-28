Sethu edge Kickstart, grab 4th consecutive win

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:17 IST
Sethu FC collected three points with a 2-1 victory over Kickstart FC in their Indian Women's League match at the Capital Ground here on Thursday.

Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa opened the scoring for the Madurai-based side early in the sixth minute. The Kenyan controlled a deflected cross perfectly inside the box and fired in an unstoppable volley from close range to make it 1-0.

Elizabeth went on to double the lead for Sethu FC just before half-time. The forward converted from the left side of the post after Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar provided her with a perfect assist.

Moments later, Kickstart pulled one back through Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi. The skipper applied some beautiful technique and struck the ball with her first touch from distance. The Sethu goalkeeper could not judge the awkward lift of the ball and it eventually landed into the back of the net.

Kickstart maintained majority of the ball possession throughout the game, but could not avert Sethu's relentless waves of attack. The scoreline remained 2-1 until full time in Sethu FC's favour as the side grabbed their fourth consecutive win of the season.

