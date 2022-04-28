Left Menu

Sourav meets Mamata, seeks alternative land for CAB stadium

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to provide the Cricket Association of Bengal CAB an alternative land to construct a stadium instead of the one given to it.A piece of land was provided to the CAB at Khel Nagari, a proposed sports city project, at Dumurjola in Howrah district, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.As there is a waterbody in that plot, they will not be able to construct the stadium.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:39 IST
Sourav meets Mamata, seeks alternative land for CAB stadium
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to provide the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) an alternative land to construct a stadium instead of the one given to it.

A piece of land was provided to the CAB at Khel Nagari, a proposed sports city project, at Dumurjola in Howrah district, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

“As there is a waterbody in that plot, they will not be able to construct the stadium. He (Sourav) requested me to provide an alternative land somewhere else to the CAB. We will consider it,” she told reporters. To a question, the chief minister said they did not hold any discussion on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“He did not come for any (official) purpose. We two just chatted,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022