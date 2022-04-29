Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig snatch 1-0 win over Rangers with late Angelino goal

RB Leipzig's Angelino volleyed in an 85th minute winner to hand his team a 1-0 victory over visiting Rangers in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday. Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham United 2-1 in the first leg of the other semi-final.

Reuters | Leipzig | Updated: 29-04-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 02:46 IST
RB Leipzig's Angelino volleyed in an 85th minute winner to hand his team a 1-0 victory over visiting Rangers in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday. Leipzig had missed a string of chances in a strong second half but struggled to score, with Rangers keeper Allan McGregor coming to the rescue on several occasions.

The keeper was beaten, however, in the 85th when the Spanish midfielder thundered in a volley from 18 metres after Rangers had cleared a corner. Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham United 2-1 in the first leg of the other semi-final.

