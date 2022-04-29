Left Menu

Robin Singh backs struggling Kishan, Rohit to come good in remaining games

Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh on Friday backed his out-of-form skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to find their touch in the remaining matches of IPL-15.Kishan, who was bought by the five-time champions for Rs 15.25 crore, started well but soon suffered a slump in form and has so far failed to justify his price-tag.The Jharkhand dasher has managed to score just 199 runs from eight matches at an average of 28.43.Weve addressed a few things that we feel that he Kishan can improve on.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:09 IST
Robin Singh backs struggling Kishan, Rohit to come good in remaining games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh on Friday backed his out-of-form skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to find their touch in the remaining matches of IPL-15.

Kishan, who was bought by the five-time champions for Rs 15.25 crore, started well but soon suffered a slump in form and has so far failed to justify his price-tag.

The Jharkhand dasher has managed to score just 199 runs from eight matches at an average of 28.43.

''We've addressed a few things that we feel that he (Kishan) can improve on. Obviously it's about getting better during the course of the game,'' Robin said at the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals.

''As you know, he (Kishan) started very well. But he fell away a little bit. We sort of revisited the entire tournament, we addressed a few things and we're hoping that he'll get back the same sort of form that he started with,'' added Robin.

Rohit is also battling a prolonged lean patch and has managed just 153 runs from eight outings, averaging 19.13.

But Robin was confident that the star opener would come back strong.

''As a batsman you need to address what you think is important to you. I think he's (Rohit) put in a lot of work. We've spent a lot of time with him, at the nets, at the ground. And I think like Ishan Kishan, we have addressed what he needs to do.'' ''As an individual, as a batsman, as a senior batsman, he knows his responsibility. So that is something he has put his hand up for and I'm pretty sure he'll come back very strongly,'' said Robin.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the race for play-offs after losing eight games on the trot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022