Left Menu

Barcelona loses Nico, Braithwaite because of health issues

It had announced an agreement with the player on Tuesday.The 23-year-old Arajo has scored six goals in 78 appearances with Barcelona.I never doubted that I would stay and I hope to be here for many more years, he said.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:06 IST
Barcelona loses Nico, Braithwaite because of health issues
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona midfielder Nico González and forward Martin Braithwaite have been sidelined because of health issues, the Spanish club said Friday.

Nico fractured a toe on his left foot in practice, while Braithwaite tested positive for COVID-19. The club did not say how long they are expected to be out.

Barcelona has only five games left in the season. Then team is fighting for second place in the Spanish league behind Real Madrid, which is a point away from clinching the title.

Barcelona hosts relegation-threatened Mallorca on Sunday at Camp Nou. It has lost three in a row at home in all competitions, something that had never happened before in the same season.

The Catalan club recently also lost American defender Sergiño Dest and playmaker Pedri González because of injuries.

The club also made official the contract extension of Uruguay central defender Ronald Araújo, who will stay until 2026. It had announced an agreement with the player on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Araújo has scored six goals in 78 appearances with Barcelona.

''I never doubted that I would stay and I hope to be here for many more years,'' he said. ''We reached an agreement in two meetings. We wanted to do our part to help with the situation that the club is in right now.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022