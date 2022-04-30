Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Boehly in exclusive talks over Chelsea purchase, Ratcliffe makes late bid

The consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is in exclusive negotiations to buy Premier League club Chelsea for $3 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Earlier on Friday, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe announced that he had made a last minute 'formal bid' to buy the club for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion).

NBA roundup: Sixers, Suns, Mavs wrap up series

Chris Paul scored 33 points in a perfect shooting performance as the visiting Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 to clinch their first-round Western Conference playoff series in Game 6 on Thursday night. Paul made all 14 of his field-goal attempts and all four of his free throws, and Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury and scored five of his 13 points in the final two minutes.

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England's Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), with the Egypt international picking up the award for the second time. Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

Soccer-CONMEBOL vows to toughen anti-racism stance after increase in incidents

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) fined River Plate $30,000 on Friday after one of the Argentine club's fans was filmed throwing bananas at supporters from visiting Brazilian side Fortaleza in a Copa Libertadores match.

CONMEBOL said they would “increase and toughen” sanctions following a number of racist incidents highlighted by Brazilian clubs.

Russia will not host World University Games in 2023 - FISU

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) said on Friday it has decided to postpone the Russian city of Yekaterinburg's hosting rights for the 2023 World University Games. FISU has already barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in its events until at least the end of the year over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

Soccer-Ukraine to play friendly against Gladbach ahead of World Cup playoff

Ukraine's national team will play a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach next month in their first match since the country was invaded by Russia in February, their national soccer association (UAF) announced on Friday. The game will be held at Borussia-Park on May 11, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian charities.

Tennis-From 'Boom Boom' to bust, Becker must now serve time

Boris Becker's thunderous delivery earned him the nickname 'Boom Boom' as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985 but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of south-west London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 90s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence.

Baseball-MLB suspends Bauer following sexual assault investigation

Major League Baseball on Friday announced it had suspended Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer for two seasons without pay for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a ruling the pitcher vowed to appeal. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB arrived at the decision following an "extensive investigation" into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman against the 31-year-old last June.

Former tennis champion Becker jailed in UK bankruptcy case

German tennis great Boris Becker was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.

Rugby-Player passport forgery led to Spain's World Cup disqualification - federation

Spain were disqualified from the World Cup because three members of Alcobendas Rugby Club falsified a copy of an ineligible player's passport, the Spanish Rugby Federation's (FER) board of directors told a news conference on Friday. Spain secured a World Cup berth for the first time since 1999 after finishing second in the Rugby Europe Championship (REP) but were disqualified from next year's tournament in France for fielding Gavin van den Berg, who is of South African origin, in two matches in the qualifiers.

