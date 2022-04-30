Left Menu

Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cdiz to 1-1.The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, which can regain second place when it hosts Mallorca on Sunday.

Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league
Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1.

The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, which can regain second place when it hosts Mallorca on Sunday. Sevilla is three points ahead of Atlético Madrid, which holds the final Champions League place. Atlético visits Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Leader Real Madrid is 14 points clear at the top and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Its first chance to lift the trophy is on Saturday against Espanyol at home.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead with a header in the seventh minute at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, but the visitors equalized with a well-struck free kick taken by Lucas Pérez in the 66th.

Cádiz stayed two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend matches. It can be overtaken by Granada, which hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday. Cádiz lost two of its last four league matches, with a win at Barcelona two rounds ago.

