As 'Hit-Man' Rohit Sharma turns 35, a look at his incredible journey

As Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 35 on Saturday; we take a trip down the memory lane and relive some of the achievements of the amazing batter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 12:17 IST
Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 35 on Saturday; we take a trip down the memory lane and relive some of the achievements of the amazing batter. Widely hailed as one of the best of his generation, Rohit continues to be a star batter for India, particularly in white-ball cricket.

Rohit made his international debut in 2007 at the ICC Men's World T20 in South Africa and returned home as a winner. Since then, he has cemented his place among the greats of white-ball cricket. Most hundreds in a World Cup

Rohit holds the record for smashing most centuries in a world cup. He hit 5 centuries in a total of 9 matches played in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Rohit has so far scored 41 international centuries.

Rohit has scored 9283 runs in ODIs, 3137 in Tests and 3313 in T20 Internationals. He has so far smashed 41 international centuries including 8 centuries in Tests, 29 in ODIs and 4 in T20 Internationals. The only player to score three double centuries in ODIs.

So far 6 players have scored a double century in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma is the only player among them, who has done this thrice - scoring 264, 209 and 208 not out. In the Indian Premier League, Rohit is the only IPL captain, to have won 5 titles. In second place is Chennai Supre Kings' former skipper MS Dhoni with four titles. (ANI)

