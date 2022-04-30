Left Menu

EB rope in Rahman, sign three-year deal with mid-fielder

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 16:21 IST
East Bengal on Saturday announced the signing of promising 24-year-old midfielder Mobashir Rahman, who was a part of League Shield winning side Jamshedpur FC.

A product of Tata Football Academy, Rahman played as left-winger for the Jamshedpur franchise in the Indian Super League, making 53 appearances including 13 in their 2021-22 Shield-winning campaign.

''East Bengal have signed Rahman on a pre contract for a three-year deal,'' the club said in a statement.

In a rebuilding mode after their separation from Shree Cement Ltd, East Bengal are making most of the transfer window and learnt to have approached 23-year-old full-back Jerry Lalrinzuala and 25-year-old goalkeeper Vishal Kaith (both Chennaiyin FC).

The red-and-gold had two disastrous ISL seasons playing under the aegis of 'SC East Bengal'.

In their ISL debut in 2020-21, they finished ninth out of 11 teams, and in the last season they finished at the bottom.

The club is currently in talks with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to make a fresh foray into the ISL and an official announcement is likely in mid-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

