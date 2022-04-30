EB rope in Rahman, sign three-year deal with mid-fielder
East Bengal on Saturday announced the signing of promising 24-year-old midfielder Mobashir Rahman, who was a part of League Shield winning side Jamshedpur FC.
A product of Tata Football Academy, Rahman played as left-winger for the Jamshedpur franchise in the Indian Super League, making 53 appearances including 13 in their 2021-22 Shield-winning campaign.
''East Bengal have signed Rahman on a pre contract for a three-year deal,'' the club said in a statement.
In a rebuilding mode after their separation from Shree Cement Ltd, East Bengal are making most of the transfer window and learnt to have approached 23-year-old full-back Jerry Lalrinzuala and 25-year-old goalkeeper Vishal Kaith (both Chennaiyin FC).
The red-and-gold had two disastrous ISL seasons playing under the aegis of 'SC East Bengal'.
In their ISL debut in 2020-21, they finished ninth out of 11 teams, and in the last season they finished at the bottom.
The club is currently in talks with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to make a fresh foray into the ISL and an official announcement is likely in mid-May.
