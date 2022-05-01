Left Menu

MI beat RR by five wickets to open account in IPL 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:11 IST
MI beat RR by five wickets to open account in IPL 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians finally opened their account in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Opting to field, MI restricted RR to 158 for six, despite a fine 52-ball 67 by Jos Buttler at the top.

The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark.

In reply, MI chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39 balls) emerging as the top scorer.

Yadav in company of Tilak Varma (35) added 81 to keep MI in the hunt, before Tim David (20) finished the job.

For MI, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one.

Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67 off 52 balls, Riley Meredith 2/24) Mumbai Indians: 161 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51; R Ashwin 1/21) PTI ATK ATK KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022