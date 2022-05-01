Left Menu

Archer Gupta bags 3 golds in KIUG

Recurve archer Sandeep Gupta grabbed three gold medals for Kuruskshetra University to create a flutter in the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday. The morning session was dominated by Gupta as the 23-year-old lit up the competition, grabbing three golds in three finals in the recurve archery the most dominant display by any archer at the games.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:37 IST
Archer Gupta bags 3 golds in KIUG
  • Country:
  • India

Recurve archer Sandeep Gupta grabbed three gold medals for Kuruskshetra University to create a flutter in the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday. The morning session was dominated by Gupta as the 23-year-old lit up the competition, grabbing three golds in three finals in the recurve archery — the most dominant display by any archer at the games. Gupta, a student at Kurukshetra University, kicked off his personal flurry in the men's singles, beating Yashdeep Bhoge in a close match 6-4. An hour later, one gold became two when Gupta teamed up with Kirti to win the mixed recurve. By the end of the day, he had added the men's team recurve gold to his tally. Gupta had returned to competition after a five year break from the sport.

Elsewhere, Bangalore City University defended their KIUG title in the men's hockey competition beating Guru Nanak Dev University 3-0 in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022