Left Menu

Gajanan Kirtikar Seeks Rajya Sabha Candidature Amidst Maharashtra Political Dynamics

Gajanan Kirtikar, a former Lok Sabha member, has requested Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, to consider him for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. As a senior leader aligned with Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena, Kirtikar believes his experience warrants a nomination after being left out post-division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:44 IST
Gajanan Kirtikar Seeks Rajya Sabha Candidature Amidst Maharashtra Political Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

Gajanan Kirtikar, formerly a member of Lok Sabha, has formally reached out to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking a nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Kirtikar, a senior figure in the split Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, emphasized his qualifications in a letter to Shinde.

In 2022, Kirtikar supported Shinde during a significant party division, prompted by dissatisfaction with leadership. With the Rajya Sabha elections approaching in March, the political landscape is shifting as multiple members from Maharashtra, including influential politicians, prepare to retire, creating openings in the Upper House.

According to Kirtikar, based on the current assembly strength, the ruling allies are well-positioned to secure six out of the seven available Rajya Sabha seats. The opposition stands a slim chance at just one seat, highlighting the political clout and influence of the ruling coalition in shaping Maharashtra's legislative future.

TRENDING

1
Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Reg...

 Global
2
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
3
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
4
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026