Gajanan Kirtikar Seeks Rajya Sabha Candidature Amidst Maharashtra Political Dynamics

Gajanan Kirtikar, formerly a member of Lok Sabha, has formally reached out to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking a nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Kirtikar, a senior figure in the split Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, emphasized his qualifications in a letter to Shinde.

In 2022, Kirtikar supported Shinde during a significant party division, prompted by dissatisfaction with leadership. With the Rajya Sabha elections approaching in March, the political landscape is shifting as multiple members from Maharashtra, including influential politicians, prepare to retire, creating openings in the Upper House.

According to Kirtikar, based on the current assembly strength, the ruling allies are well-positioned to secure six out of the seven available Rajya Sabha seats. The opposition stands a slim chance at just one seat, highlighting the political clout and influence of the ruling coalition in shaping Maharashtra's legislative future.