Australia, New Zealand to meet in mid-week test in Melbourne

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-05-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 09:11 IST
Australia and New Zealand will meet in a mid-week Bledisloe Cup test for the first time in almost three decades when the Wallabies host the All Blacks on Sept. 15 in Melbourne.

The match will be played on a Thursday night because of a crowded sports schedule at a time when the Australian Football League and National Rugby League finals are underway.

The second test in the annual Bledisloe Cup series will be played on Sept. 24 in Auckland.

Australia and New Zealand haven't met in a mid-week test since the Wallabies won 20-16 in Sydney on a Wednesday night in August 1994.

Rugby Australia is spreading its home games around the mainland state capitals in 2022, with tests against England in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney in July, followed by Rugby Championship tests against South Africa in Adelaide on Aug. 27 and in New South Wales on Sept. 3 and the Bledisloe Cup encounter in Melbourne. AP BS BS

