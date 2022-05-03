Churchill Brothers beat RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-1, Gokulam win to extend lead

Churchill Brothers eked out a 2-1 victory over RoundGlass Punjab FC in their I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Bryce Miranda (25th minute) and Gnohere Krizo (85th) found the net for Churchill Brothers, while Kurtis Guthrie scored his 13th goal of the season for the Punjab outfit in the 55th minute.

RoundGlass Punjab FC's first shy at goal came in the 8th minute after Travis Major crossed from the left but Ashish Jha could not connect properly from the header.

On the follow-up, Rino Anto found Major inside the penalty area, but the Australian's headed effort was blocked. Four minutes later, Joseba Beitia teed up Guthrie with a pinpoint cross from a free-kick. However, the header brought out a sharp save from Churchill goalkeeper Shilton Paul.

The side from Goa took the lead Miranda and the score remained 0-1 at the break. RoundGlass Punjab FC's best chance of the first half came when Major found the net after collecting a through-pass from Freddy Lallawmawma in the 37th minute, but it was adjudged to have been offside.

Robin Singh and Rupert Nongrum were introduced after the interval and the former provided the assist for RoundGlass Punjab FC's equalizer in the 55th minute. Robin's sharp pass found Guthrie inside the box and the forward made no mistake with a perfectly-placed finish into the bottom corner.

Churchill Brothers struck again as substitute Krizo scored from close range. Gokulam Kerala rout NEROCA to extend lead at the top ================================= At Naihati, Gokulam Kerala's invincible streak continued as the league leaders thrashed NEROCA FC 4-0. Clinical finishing coupled with opposition goof-ups helped Gokulam extend their lead at the top of the table.

The league leaders were dealt an injury blow as Ahmed Razeek limped off the pitch and was replaced by Sreekuttan VS inside the opening 20 minutes. The concern did not last for a long time as Gokulam took the lead three minutes after the forced substitution. Skipper Sharif Mohammad did well in midfield and managed to play the ball to Emil Benny. A diagonal ball from Benny was meant to reach the left flank but was intercepted by NEROCA defender Abdul Salam. However, Salam's header, intended to go towards his goalkeeper, landed perfectly for Thahir Zaman, who beat Shubham Dhas to the ball, and slotted home the opener.

Minutes into the second half, Gokulam bagged their second of the evening as Zaman bagged his second of the game. Benny was at it again as he found Fletcher unmarked on the left flank. The Jamaican played an inch-perfect cross into the path of Zaman, who carefully tapped it in with his first touch.

Before NEROCA could catch a break, Gokulam struck again, this time after being given the opportunity to score an easy goal. A back-pass from Lallenmang Sitlhou came to Dhas. The NEROCA keeper was complacent on the ball as Fletcher pounced on it before Dhas could clear. Ultimately, the ball was buried in the back of the net by Fletcher who was vigilant inside NEROCA's defensive third to make it three.

Gokulam got their fourth deep into second-half stoppage time. Sreekuttan, who had played a fantastic game after coming on in the first half, got his name on the scoresheet after turning Sitlhou inside out and then slotting the ball in at the near-post.

