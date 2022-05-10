Left Menu

Mane, Sandhu finish tied-7th in Phuket

Indias Udayan Mane produced a bogey free seven-under 63, while Yuvraj Sandhu shot four-under 66, as the duo finished tied for the seventh place at the USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Cup golf tournament here on Tuesday.

PTI | Phuket | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:25 IST
India's Udayan Mane produced a bogey free seven-under 63, while Yuvraj Sandhu shot four-under 66, as the duo finished tied for the seventh place at the USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Cup golf tournament here on Tuesday. They were the only two Indians out of the 10, who had teed up to make the cut.

Mane had seven birdies and no bogeys, while Sandhu had six birdies against two bogeys and the Top-10 finish will give them a lot of confidence going forward.

Sarun Sirithon shot five-under 65 and caught up with overnight leader Malaysian Shahriffuddin Ariffin (70) and the two finished at 14-under and went onto a play-off for the title.

Sirithon and Ariffin had pars on the final two holes to finish at -14 and send the Beautiful Thailand Swing event to extra holes. The Thai had a chance to win in regulation time but couldn't conjure his birdie attempt from just off the green into the cup, which was a relief for Ariffin who had remained alive with another stunning up and down from beyond the final green. The playoff was on the ninth and that proved lucky for Sirithon.

Tawit Polthai finished solo third a stroke shy of the play-off on -13, while England's Joe Heraty stormed home with a 62 to head a three-way share of fourth place with the Thai duo of Vanchai Luangnitikul and Ekpharit Wu.

