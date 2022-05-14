Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-05-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:16 IST
Phil Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since February 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media on Friday.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn't play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus. AP SSC SSC

