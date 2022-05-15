Soccer-Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple

Left Menu

Ahly, who have a record 10 wins in the continent’s top club competition, moved one step closer to becoming the first team to win the Champions League three years in a row. They will face Wydad Casablanca in the final in the Moroccan city on May 30.

Holders Al Ahly of Egypt scored deep in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Entente Setif of Algeria in their African Champions League semi-final second leg on Saturday and cruise into the final 6-2 on aggregate. Ahly, who have a record 10 wins in the continent's top club competition, moved one step closer to becoming the first team to win the Champions League three years in a row.

They will face Wydad Casablanca in the final in the Moroccan city on May 30. Ahly secured an emphatic 4-0 win in last Saturday's first leg in Cairo and extended the aggregate lead well beyond Setif's reach with a goal two minutes into the second leg from Ahmed Abdel-Kader after a series of slick passing moves.

But the home side equalised just before the break in Algiers through Ahmed Kendouci's close-range shot and looked on course for a consolation win when a rasping shot from Riad Benayad put them 2-1 up just after the hour mark. But Mohamed Sherif squeezed the ball home to grab a last- gasp equaliser for the Egyptian side.

Wydad booked their place in the final on Friday with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Angola's Petro Atletico. The second leg of their semi-final in Casablanca ended 1-1.

