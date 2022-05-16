Premier League: Manchester City fight back to draw against West Ham, Spurs move into 4th

Manchester City fought back from two goals down at half-time to draw 2-2 at West Ham United on Sunday and ensure that they top the table going into the final day of the Premier League season, but it could have been so much better. Two goals from Jarrod Bowen had put West Ham in charge at the London Stadium but a Jack Grealish volley and a Vladimir Coufal own goal brought City level.

They even had a chance to claim a first win under Pep Guardiola, after having been two goals down, when they were awarded a late penalty. However, Riyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick brilliantly saved by Lukasz Fabianski. It means that Liverpool travel to Southampton on Tuesday evening knowing they must avoid defeat to keep the title race going to the final Sunday.

Victory at St Mary's for Saturday's FA Cup winners would close the gap to a point and put the pressure back on the champions. Elsewhere, Harry Kane's first-half penalty was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Burnley 1-0 and move back into the top four. A third win in four takes Spurs to 68 points, two ahead of Arsenal, who play Newcastle United on Monday. (ANI)

