Left Menu

Chandigarh, Association of Odisha win on Day 3 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship

Day three of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw pulsating action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

ANI | Kovilpatti, (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:59 IST
Chandigarh, Association of Odisha win on Day 3 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship
Glimpse of play on Day 3 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day three of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw pulsating action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. In the first match of the day in Pool A, Uttar Pradesh Hockey recorded a convincing 13-0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Arun Sahani (8', 20', 21', 38', 55') led the charge with five goals, while Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (4', 10' 51') followed up with a hat-trick. Amir Ali (15', 16') scored a brace, while Mohit Kushwaha (12'), Siddhant Singh (49') and Mohammad Haris (58') also scored a goal each.

In Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh earned an 8-2 victory over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Surinder Singh (7', 23', 32', 35') earned the plaudits for his four goals, while Raman (5'), Ajaypal Singh (17'), Taranjot Singh (30') and Rohit (57') also contributed with a goal each. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chakravarti (40') and Satyam Barde (46') got on the score sheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In Pool C, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Rajasthan 5-0 thanks to goals from Deepak Minz (24', 45'), Captain Laban Lugun (33', 40') and Rosan Kujur (34').

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 8-1 in Pool D. Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (26', 43') and Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (48', 49') scored a brace each for Manipur Hockey, while Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (3'), Leimapokpam Boing Singh (9'), Thounoujam Ingalemba Luwang (21') and Sushil Lisham (56') also scored one goal each. Parveen Kumar (44') pulled one goal back for Tripura Hockey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022